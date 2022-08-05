Elche announce signing of 47-goal La Liga striker from Levante

Elche are seeking to stay in La Liga for a third straight season after comfortably doing so last time out and have brought in a goalscorer to help them with that task.

It was expected that star forward Lucas Boye would leave the club this summer and it may well still take place, but as of tight now, Los Franjiverdes are well-stocked up front.

In addition to Boye, Francisco has Ezequiel Ponce and as of Thursday evening, new signing Roger Marti. Elche announced that he had agreed a four-year deal with the club and leaves Levante after 11 years. They did not reveal a price, but Transfermarkt are reporting it as €3m, a useful sum for Levante.

Now 31, Roger has gained a reputation as a decent La Liga goalscorer, notching 47 goals in 179 La Liga appearances – a rate of 1 every 3.8 matches. Across his time at Levante, he scored 75 goals in 234 appearances.

Although his total last year was just 7 goals, Roger has hit double-figures in each of his last four seasons previously, which is a helpful total for those in the bottom half of the table. Francisco will no doubt be delighted to have a natural finisher to partner Ponce or Boye with.