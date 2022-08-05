Deal done between Chelsea and Barcelona for Marcos Alonso

Barcelona might have missed out on one Chelsea full-back in Cesar Azpilicueta, but they are confident of signing Marcos Alonso.

The Spanish international left-back has been keen to join Barcelona for several months and it appears he may finally get his wish. Sport say that a deal has been agreed for Alonso to leave Chelsea for a fee of €10m.

Mundo Deportivo also believe a deal will be signed off soon, with Alonso reportedly bidding farewell to the staff at Chelsea’s training ground. However the deal might not be executed just yet.

As Barcelona struggle to register players, it is likely that they pull the trigger after their first league match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday the 13th of August.

If the figures are true, €10m is not a small price for a 31-year-old with just a year left on his contract, as is the case with Alonso. However it is likely that anyone of international quality would still have cost the Blaugrana more than Alonso.