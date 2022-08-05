Chelsea sign former Barcelona full-back Marc Cucurella

Former Barcelona full-back Marc Cucurella has joined Chelsea on a six-year deal following a single season in the Premier League with Brighton.

The deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, will be worth a remarkable £62m (€74m). Cucurella moved to Brighton last summer from Getafe, having previously been signed from Barcelona for a fee of €11.8m two seasons back.

CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022

Cucurella came through at La Masia but grew exponentially at Eibar under Jose Luis Mendilibar on loan, before Jose Bordalas took him under his wing at Getafe. Curiously, both of those clubs utilised Cucurella as a left-midfielder, while Brighton used him as part of a back three at times.

It shows his tremendous versatility and mental intelligence to be able to move around the pitch with such ease. Just three months ahead of the World Cup, Spain manager Luis Enrique is famed for picking players on form and a move to Chelsea may put the uncapped Cucurella in with a shot at making the squad.