Barcelona target Angelino linked with Hoffenheim switch

Barcelona’s interest in RB Leipzig defender Angelino will be ended if he completes a move to Hoffenheim next week.

La Blaugrana have been linked with the former Manchester City wing back as a back up option, if they fail to sign Chelsea star Marcos Alonso this month.

Xavi is looking for defensive reinforcements, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Alonso his previous first choice options, before Azpilicueta agreed a two-year contract extension with the Blues.

Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon is a possible alternative, if Alonso stays in London, with previous reports from Catalan outlet Diario Sport claiming Angelino is on Xavi’s radar.

However, fresh reports from Diario AS claim Angelino wants to remain in Germany, and he is expected to join Hoffenheim from Leipzig.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in a move for the versatile 25-year-old, following Marc Cucurella’s move to Chelsea, but Hoffenheim are now favourites to wrap up a deal.