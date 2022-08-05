Barcelona decide to give Memphis Depay’s number nine to Robert Lewandowski

Gripped by the euphoria of another big signing, probably the largest at Barcelona for a decade, around 45,000 tickets were sold for entry to Camp Nou for Robert Lewandowski’s presentation. The Polish striker entertained fans sufficiently, imitating Ronaldinho as he juggled with the ball.

One detail that was interesting – Lewandowski wore the number nine shirt. Memphis Depay had been doing so last season and Lewandowski played their preseason tour in the number 12 shirt.

President Joan Laporta was asked about this in the press conference and it became clear that it was not something that had been agreed between the players.

“It was a decision by the club,” Laporta said pausing.

“For reasons that interest the club, for image, for publicity. We thought it was the right decision. It was done with respect to Memphis, who understood it perfectly. Full respect to Memphis.”

Given Memphis frequently posts on his social media about respect and being valued properly, it seems unlikely it would have gone down well with the Dutchman, regardless of what Laporta says.

Memphis has been linked with an exit away from Barcelona this summer as the club looks to shrink its large squad. This latest episode is unlikely to quieten those rumours.