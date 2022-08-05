Barcelona captains Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique open to salary reductions

Barcelona have made six signings this summer and were looking like a potential force to be reckoned with this season, were it not for one major storyline.

The Blaugrana seem keen to spread the message that they are ‘back’ after two austere and depressing seasons at Camp Nou. The signings of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and the re-signing of Ousmane Dembele.

Yet it has leaked out that their plans may be scuppered. They had thought that the activation of their economic levers would allow them to register their new stars, but La Liga have decided their accounts are not accurate as per their rules.

Earlier in the week it emerged that Barcelona had met with the agents of Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique in order to discuss reducing or delaying their salaries in order to help register their new players. Mundo Deportivo now say that those meetings went well and both are open to helping out the club. Last season both did so in order to help register Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Two veterans of both success and failure at Barcelona, Busquets and Pique have both come under heavy criticism in recent years. Given the sacrifices both have made for their employer, it seems a little unfair to question their commitment to their club.