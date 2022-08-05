Antonio Rudiger will begin season as rotation option for Real Madrid

Real Madrid made two big signings this summer in Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, but neither arrives with any guarantees.

Tchouameni was courted by many of Europe’s top clubs but Los Blancos were able to secure his signature for the eye-watering fee of €80m from Monaco.

Meanwhile Rudiger was significantly cheaper, arriving on a free from Chelsea. Yet both will have to work for their spot in the team. According to Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti has decided that both will start on the bench this season.

With Tchouameni, this is somewhat understandable given the competition for places in midfield. It may well make him the most expensive impact substitute in history though.

However many had expected to Rudiger to come straight into the line-up. Yet during preseason Ancelotti told the press that he didn’t want to mess with his central defensive partnership of David Alaba and Eder Militao. He also made it clear that Ferland Mendy was the starting left-back – some had speculated that Alaba might move across to the left in order to accommodate Rudiger.

How long this remains the status quo, only Ancelotti knows. However it will give Real Madrid something they lacked a little of last season; serious competition for places.