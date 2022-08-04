Sevilla sign Manchester United left-back Alex Telles on loan

Sevilla have made their second edition of the summer after recruiting Alex Telles from Manchester United. Sevilla announced on Thursday evening that the Brazilian would be joining them on a season-long loan deal, which does not include a buy clause.

Telles, 29, arrives at Sevilla after long career in Europe which has seen him gain significant experience in several countries. Initially leaving Brazilian side Gremio for Galatasaray, he would then pass through Inter and Porto before arriving at Manchester United in 2020.

Telles struggled to wrestle game time away from the likes of Luke Shaw in England though and has been limited to a bit-part role at Old Trafford.

He will arrive to strengthen the left-back position at Sevilla, competing with Marcos Acuna for a spot. Telles, who is renowned for his attacking prowess from the left side, should fit in well with the tradition of forward-thinking Sevilla full-backs. Recently the likes of Jesus Navas, Acuna, Sergio Reguilon and much earlier Dani Alves and Adriano have all been able to showcase their talents in Nervion.