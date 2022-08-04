Serie A emerges as possible exit route for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola signed for Real Madrid four years ago as one of the most exciting full-backs in Spanish football. Yet Real Sociedad will be looking at the €32m they received for Odriozola and concluding they got the better end of the deal.

So far he has failed to continue his development at Real Madrid and after two seasons, joined Bayern Munich on loan. Another season was spent mostly on the bench, before he went to Fiorentina on loan last year. There he was more of a factor, featuring 25 times in Serie A.

He had returned to Madrid optimistic about his chances of winning a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but Los Blancos have once again decided he is surplus to requirements.

It may be that Serie A is his home once again this season. Diario AS have picked up on a report from Gazzetta dello Sport which says that Inter are interested in the 26-year-old.

If Denzel Dumfries does leave Milan this summer, the Nerazzurri are weighing up Odriozola as a replacement. Their other option is Timothy Castagne of Leicester City.

Odriozola has just two years remaining on his deal and this year could be crucial to deciding his fate. It is likely Real Madrid will try to cash in on him next summer but his performances will determine the level of his next permanent destination.