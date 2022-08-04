Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang open to Chelsea move after just six months at Barcelona

Barcelona may unexpectedly find themselves needing to clear some more salaries off their books and somewhat comically, it might be Chelsea that come to their rescue.

The two clubs have been locked in battle for Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, while also attempting to negotiate for several players on the other side too.

On Wednesday evening it emerged that Chelsea have expressed an interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old could be a replacement for the Blues if Timo Werner leaves the club.

Sport have carried a report from the Telegraph that says the Gabonese would be open to moving back to London. Aubameyang only arrived in Barcelona at the beginning of February and scored 13 goals in the second half of last season, but Robert Lewandowski’s arrival means he is likely to be playing second fiddle this season.

With an ascending salary this season, Barcelona would likely be open to a move too. Even if Xavi Hernandez is keen to have all of his positions covered by two quality players, it’s a move that could benefit the club financially and the player in terms of game time.