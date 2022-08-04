Once-heralded La Masia talent Riqui Puig leaves Barcelona for LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig, one time symbol of La Masia, has left Barcelona for pastures new after a deal was agreed with LA Galaxy.

The 22-year-old was highly-rated while at Barcelona’s academy but stalled at the final step, never quite managing to get past the fringes of the first team.

Following some good performances under Quique Setien, at a time when few academy talents were coming through to Barcelona’s first team, Puig’s profile was elevated and he became the eye of debate around youth development that had little to do with his ability.

It’s a done deal when @FabrizioRomano says it is. HERE WE GO. Bienvenido a Los Ángeles, @RiquiPuig ✨ pic.twitter.com/nKD1zrkcnU — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 4, 2022

After two seasons without significant minutes under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez, the midfielder has left the club in order to play more regularly. Barcelona announced an agreement with LA Galaxy which will see Puig leave for free, but the Blaugrana will retain 50% of any future sale. In total, he made 56 appearances for Barcelona, scored twice and assisted three goals.

Ultimately, Puig’s time at Barcelona will serve as a cautionary tale for those putting undue pressure on the shoulders of young players. He leaves his hometown club after 9 years at Barcelona and lot of media attention.