Nobody wants him – Jamie Carragher makes scathing Cristiano Ronaldo assessment

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a lot of goals since leaving the Spanish capital, but few could claim that things have gone to plan for the Portuguese.

After leaving for Juventus, Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 games but was part of three disappointing Champions League exits. In addition he was present when Juventus relinquished a Serie A title for the first time in a decade.

Since returning to the Premier League, Ronaldo has notched another 24 goals for Manchester United but couldn’t inspire more than a sixth-place finish. This summer he did not take part in much of preseason as he sought a move.

SkySports pundit Jamie Carragher has explained that he never quite saw the logic behind a return to Old Trafford. The Metro carried his words.

“I always thought he [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing. I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for you [Manchester United].”

“He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn’t believe, and he’s never going to play second fiddle to anyone but as players at a certain stage in your career we all know that you’re not the same player, and his career has gone on longer because he’s such a great professional.”

“But the fact he’s now 37, 38 this season, he’s not the same player. He’s still a great goal scorer but he’s not the same player. No other club in Europe at this moment wants him, I might be wrong.”

“But it doesn’t look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don’t want him. And I think if you asked [Erik] ten Hag, I don’t think he wants him. And I’m not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now.”

Certainly Atletico Madrid fans were not keen on him. Los Rojiblancos were linked with Ronaldo made their feelings very clear that he would not be welcome at the Metropolitano.

Whether he can find a destination this summer or makes peace with Manchester United, it seems unlikely that he will have another chapter in Spain.