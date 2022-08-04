Leaked Audio: Riqui Puig turned down Milan and Chelsea to stay in Barcelona

Riqui Puig’s days at Barcelona appear numbered. The 22-year-old was once a great hope for Cules but has struggled to make an impact in recent years. Amid links of a move to LA Galaxy, Puig missed Barcelona training on Wednesday with permission from the club.

Yet it could have gone so differently. Puig was highly rated in European football and in leaked audio released by Joan Fontes, has revealed that he could have left Barcelona previously for a much grander stage than LA Galaxy. The comments were made in February, speaking while he was at driving school.

“[I had offers from] Chelsea and Milan. I feel very good in Barcelona. They pay you double [elsewhere] but then you are alone there.”

Another audio remarked on Ferran Torres’ arrival at the club. The Spanish international raised eyebrows when Manchester City allowed him to depart for €55m for Barcelona.

“Ferran Torres? [Pep] Guardiola didn’t even want him. He played 12 matches last year.”

It is worth noting that Torres did in fact play 36 games and score 13 goals for City during the season Puig was referring to, although it may well be the case that Guardiola didn’t want him.

Puig’s failure to develop into a first-team player has been the cause of plenty debate. However regardless of what he did on the pitch, Puig ended up becoming symbolic of a number of arguments within the Barcelona ‘entorno’ that had little to do with him.