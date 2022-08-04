Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri admits Luis Alberto wants Sevilla move

Sevilla are in need of reinforcements. After limping to the end of last season and losing the heart of their central defence, Julen Lopetegui will be keen to see players coming through the door.

As much as Sevilla must replace Jules Kounde, it was their attack that struggled majorly in the second half of last season. One player that might aid their cause is Luis Alberto. The 29-year-old has been one of the most creative players in Serie A since arriving at Lazio in 2016.

Lazio manager Marurizio Sarri has confirmed to Corriere dello Sport that negotiations are ongoing and that the player wants to join Los Nervionenses, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri tells Corriere dello Sport: "Luis Alberto wants to join Sevilla but it's not sure yet that he will leave the club this summer". 🚨⚪️🔴 #Sevilla Negotiations are ongoing but there's no deal in place yet between clubs. pic.twitter.com/22nC1ILdUO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

However Sarri also expressed his doubts about a deal being done. Lazio’s demands may be a sticking point in the deal. Estadio Deportivo say that Lazio want a fee of €30m for Alberto.

Alberto would certainly aid with chance creation at Sevilla, but it’s worth noting he has often been at his best in the middle. Whether Lopetegui could accommodate either or both of Papu Gomez and Alberto in the centre of his midfield remains to be seen.