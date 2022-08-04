La Liga transfer round-up: Diego Costa awaiting manager verdict on Rayo return

The headlines of the day have been dominated by the news that Real Madrid will not seek a new forward this summer, while Barcelona are about to make a decisions on the futures of several players. However there has been plenty of movement elsewhere in La Liga too.

Official

Rayo Vallecano have brought in Sergio Camello from Atletico Madrid on loan for the season. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and gave 4 assists on loan at Mirandes in Segunda last season.

Meanwhile relegation rivals Cadiz have lost Carlos Akapo after the right-back confirmed his departure on Twitter following three years at the club. Despite having brought in Joseba Zaldua from Real Sociedad, it seems a surprising decision given Akapo’s accomplished performances in recent seasons.

“I would have liked to renew, in spite of the club line and that was my only intention. I didn’t have the option to say goodbye as I would have liked, but I will keep with me all of the positives experienced, which are plenty. Many thanks to everyone for these three marvellous years.”

Me hubiese gustado renovar, pese a la palabra del club y siendo está mi única intención. No tuve la opción de despedirme como me hubiera gustado, pero me quedo con todo lo positivo vivido, que es mucho. Mil gracias a todos por estos tres maravillosos años + — Carlos Akapo (@carlosakapo) August 3, 2022

At the other end of Spain, Celta Vigo announced the arrival of goalkeeper Augustin Marchesin from Porto on Tuesday. The Argentine international, 34, arrives to cover the departure of Matias Dituro.

Unofficial

The big news is that Rayo Vallecano President Raul Martin Presa and Diego Costa have reached a deal, as per Diario AS. The 33-year-old was most recently at Atletico Mineiro in Brazil but wants to return to Spain.

However the deal is being held up by Andoni Iraola. The technical department at Rayo have doubts about how much of a fit Costa would be. Currently Camello and Radamel Falcao are their two options up front, but investing in two aging forwards could be a risk.

Two former Barcelona wingers are also on the verge of a return to Spain. Roma’s Carles Perez appears to be on his way to Celta Vigo, as per Mundo Deportivo. The same paper say that Konrad de la Fuente will leave Marseille on loan after one season and is close to making Real Valladolid his destination. It could include an option to buy, which would benefit Barcelona as they will receive 50% of any fee.

Valencia may be about to rid themselves of the first of their high salaries. Diario AS claim that Jasper Cillessen, now 33, will leave the club to return back to the Netherlands and join NEC Nijmegen.

Across town, recently relegated Levante might be about to lose Enis Bardhi. Sporting Director Felipe Minambres has told Diario AS that they are close to an agreement for the North Macedonian to leave for Olympiakos. It appears Spain will be saying goodbye to the technical midfielder who provided many exquisite pieces of skill.