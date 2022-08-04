Chelsea interested in pursuing Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea and Barcelona appear to be locked in talks for a number of players and yet another name has surfaced.

Recent weeks have seen Chelsea linked to Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong, while it has long been a public secret that Barcelona are after Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Now it has emerged that the Blues are considering a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old Gabonese only arrived in February, but may see his role reduced this season after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already been in touch with Aubameyang to see if they can tempt him to Stamford Bridge. Romano did note that Aubameyang is one of several names on a list. It may well be that Chelsea are lining him up as a back-up option should other deals fall through.

Following 13 goals in 23 games for Barcelona last season, Aubameyang clearly still has the goalscoring touch. For either side he would represent a remarkable option as depth, although Barcelona might not be too disappointed to remove his salary from a once more growing wage bill.