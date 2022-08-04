Atletico Madrid go into final preseason match against Cadiz with 4 doubts

Atletico Madrid are set to face Cadiz in the Trofeo Carranza on Thursday evening, but could be without four players as they make their final preparations for the La Liga season.

The two face off at 21:00 CEST in Cadiz and Atletico Madrid had a final training session on Wednesday evening ahead of the match. There was good news for manager Diego Simeone as Renan Lodi returned to work with the group.

However as per Diario AS, the participation of four players is in doubt. Yannick Carrasco, Stefan Savic and Matheus Cunha all missed the session as they try to manage the workload of the players.

Felipe Monteiro’s case is a little more concerning as the 33-year-old continues to be absent with tendonitis. He has eleven days to get fit before their opening match of the season against Getafe on Monday the 15th of August. Atletico have a final preseason match on Sunday against Juventus, before they prepare for the Getafe tie.

The desire to manage the workload of their players may represent an interesting change of strategy though. After suffering dramatically from injuries last season, Los Rojiblancos might be adjusting matters to ensure all of their players remain fit. Conditioning coach Oscar Ortega is renowned for working his players hard, but last season struggled to get the same results.