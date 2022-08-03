True cost of Robert Lewandowski deal revealed as Pini Zahavi takes large commission

Barcelona were accused by some of overpaying for Robert Lewandowski this summer and now it has been revealed that the total figure could amount to €60m.

The club had confirmed that the transfer deal itself was worth €45m with an extra €5m available in variables. It has now been revealed by The Athletic, via Sport, that an extra €10m is due to Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi. The Israeli super-agent is probably a large part of the reason that Lewandowski is at Barcelona, given he refused to cave to Bayern Munich’s wishes, but eyebrows will be raised that the commission is worth at least 20% of the deal itself.

Due to turn 34 in 18 days time, Lewandowski had just a year left on his deal when he left Bayern. Many thought that would reduce the transfer fee significantly, as was the case with Sadio Mane, who moved to Bayern for €18m less and is three years younger.

Ultimately, if he fires Barcelona to success in La Liga and the Champions League, his fee will end up being worth it. However the Blaugrana have shown a lot of faith that Lewandowski is the man to do so.