Sergio Aguero questions Manchester City transfer activity

While there is no doubt he would rather be playing football, Sergio Aguero seems to have taken quite well to retirement in the form of live commentary. While it is true he used to stream before, now he is becoming one of the most enjoyed characters in Argentine punditry.

Speaking about the Community Shield match which took place on Saturday evening between Manchester City and Liverpool, Aguero did not hold his tongue on his former side’s business this summer.

“I don’t understand the sale of [Raheem] Sterling, there are times when they take strange decisions.”

Liverpool won the tie 2-1 with a goal from Darwin Nunez, who took the headlines from Manchester City’s star signing, Erling Haaland.

“He was too used to Germany, Haaland thought he was alone, then [Virgil] van Dijk arrived and said ‘Welcome to the Premier League’.”

Diario AS carried the comments, as Aguero covered the game. The Argentine forward, who retired at Barcelona, is currently living in Miami.

Certainly it appears that City have changed their approach with the signing of Haaland, but equally after several years of getting to the latter stages of the Champions League without success, it makes sense they would go for a star addition up front.