Real Madrid clear on squad planning ahead of two exits

If, as they say, doing your business early is an advantage, then Real Madrid will be mightily content with their summer window.

Los Blancos have brought in two players this summer in Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, while Isco, Marcelo, Luka Jovic, Borja Mayoral and Gareth Bale have all left the club.

There had been rumours that they might bring in a new striker to back up Karim Benzema, but Carlo Ancelotti has told the club that he is content to forge ahead with Eden Hazard as a replacement.

In fact, Los Blancos only intend on making two more deals this summer. The club are looking for exits for both Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola before the end of August, as Ancelotti does not trust either of them, according to Diario AS.

There is a chance that Dani Ceballos or Marco Asensio could leave, but both will only occur if they receive a satisfactory offer. The former will not leave for less than €15m and is beginning to accept that he will play out the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Betis were interested in bringing Ceballos back to Seville, but cannot afford the fee, much to Ceballos’ chargrin.

Meanwhile Asensio also had just a year left on his contract, but there is little sign of any suitors producing a suitable fee for him. After Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, Asensio changed his mind about staying in Madrid as he believes that he will get sufficient game time without the French star there. Only a surprise exit from Asensio would lead to Real Madrid getting back involved on the market.

While Los Blancos have significant depth in midfield, Real Madrid appear to be zagging while other elite clubs zig this season. The likes of Barcelona are looking to recruit for a strong squad, yet Ancelotti appears content with his lot.