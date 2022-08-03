Real Madrid Castilla starlets considering exit due to lack of opportunities

Real Madrid have one of the finest academies in Spain, but the final step between Real Madrid Castilla and the first team is a big one.

Too big for many of the finest talents to come through. Several of their starlets on the verge of outgrowing the Castilla side, but may have to leave in order to find opportunities.

Talented winger Peter Federico has recently signed a new deal, but looks to be sticking around for this season at least according to Mundo Deportivo. Similarly central defender Rafa Marin has signed a new contract in order to stave off interest from Juventus.

However two of Raul Gonzalez’s key players look set to leave. Holding midfielder Antonio Blanco has a deep pool of talent ahead of him in the first team and will likely try to depart this summer. Elche have shown interest in recruiting the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile Sergio Arribas, who was statistically the most decisive player in Spain’s third tier last season, is in a similar situation. Girona, who pertain to the City Group, have been casting admiring glances in his direction.

Los Blancos seem to be clear that their academy is as much for sales as it is for producing their own players. The last Castilla players brought through to the first team were Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, nearly a decade ago. Two of those players also had to make a life outside of Madrid before being brought back too, which could be the case for Arribas and Blanco.