Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti come to decision on forward issue

Real Madrid had one major issue to resolve during the rest of the transfer market and that was up front.

While Karim Benzema is the clear number nine in their system, there was a decision to be made about whether they should bring in an alternative for him this summer.

Borja Mayoral and Luka Jovic have both departed for Getafe and Fiorentina respectively, leaving just Mariano Diaz as a natural replacement for Benzema in the central striking position. However Carlo Ancelotti was keen to try and use Eden Hazard there during preseason and Real Madrid Castilla forward Juanmi Latasa may also be called into the first team at times, as he was for the preseason tour in the USA.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti has told the club that he is happy with the squad and there is no need to sign another forward. The Italian believes that between Rodrygo Goes, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, he has sufficient cover up front.

Mariano will still be allowed to depart without any impact on that plan, it is only the exit of Asensio that remains a possibility as well as having a material impact. If the 26-year-old were to leave, then Ancelotti would seek another signing.

The contrast between Ancelotti’s strategy and that of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez certainly makes for a talking point. Barcelona have ensured they have two bona fide strikers as well as strength in depth in the other forward positions, while Ancelotti has chosen to stick with his squad and trust his forwards to play across the line.