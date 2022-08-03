Nerves rising at Juventus over Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata’s summer plans must be a rollercoaster, having never stayed more than two seasons at one club. Following a two-year loan at Juventus, he has since returned to Atletico Madrid, but that is not the end of the saga.

La Vecchia Signora had a buy clause for €35m, but were unwilling to pay the clause. They do still want to retain Morata though, according to Mundo Deportivo. Max Allegri was counting on the club to bring him back at a lower fee, which Juventus thought they would be able to secure.

However Los Colchoneros have stood firm, which is beginning to cause concern in Turin. If Juventus do not pay up, then Morata will stay in Madrid. This has led to the Italians considering a further loan, which they would pay €10m for and include another buy option. Los Rojiblancos are adamant that whatever the formula, it must add up to €30m.

With Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann up front, Atleti are well-stocked at the position. Still, unless there is a desperate need for immediate income, it makes little sense to cave to Juventus’ desires. At 29, Morata likely has several good years left in him and may be more valuable to them in Madrid.