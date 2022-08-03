Girona confirm loan signing of Manchester City midfielder

Girona have continued to strengthen their squad following the signing of Rodrigo Riquelme from Atletico Madrid by bringing in Yangel Herrera.

On Tuesday Girona confirmed that the Venezuelan midfielder would be playing his football in Catalonia on loan from Manchester City.

It is a fourth club and a fifth season in Spain for the 24-year-old, who has spent time at Huesca, Granada and most recently Espanyol. With over 100 appearances in Spanish football, he already has plenty of experience to count on.

Although it is likely that links to the City Group helped the transfer, this will be a coup for Michel Sanchez and Girona. While things didn’t quite work out at Espanyol last season, Herrera is just two seasons removed from an excellent spell at Granada. There he was one of the best midfielders in the division and impressed both in La Liga and the Europa League. He is also out of contract next year and no doubt plenty of sides will be keeping an eye on his progress.