Fabrizio Romano confirms Alex Telles will join Sevilla from Manchester United

As has been much rumoured in recent days, it appears Sevilla will make their second signing of the summer from Manchester United. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal has been done between Sevilla and United for Brazilian left-back Alex Telles.

It will be a season-long loan for Telles, but there is no buy clause according to Romano. The 29-year-old will compete with Marcos Acuna for a first team spot this season and should arrive this week.

The news will be heartily welcomed by Sevillistas and Julen Lopetegui alike. Not counting Telles, Karim Rekik is the only other option at left-back with Acuna, who himself is one of just two senior central defenders on the books currently.

After waving off Jules Kounde to Barcelona for a record sale, Sporting Director Monchi is likely to spring into action with some money to spend. Sevilla finished last season in fourth but limped towards the end of the season and having lost their central defensive partnership, will be in need of further reinforcements.