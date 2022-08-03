Chelsea owner’s price for Barcelona targets Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are still on the market this summer and if looking at their squad for areas to strengthen, one position stands out like a sore thumb. With just Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba as natural full-backs, the Blaugrana will look to tackle the issue next.

They had been hoping to do so with Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Negotiations might be hard-fought though. Sport have revealed that during a meeting between Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and the Barcelona hierarchy, the former set an asking price of €25m for the pair.

Barcelona don’t have any intention of paying such a high fee. The Spanish defenders, Alonso is 31 and Azpilicueta is 32, both have a year remaining on their deal and have asked to leave London.

Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona are grateful for their continued desire to join the club and will not leave them at the altar so to speak. They also state that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will grant them their wishes once their replacements are in the building.

Although Barcelona seem to have identified both as the targets they want this summer, it is worth wondering whether they would look at alternatives should the price remain too high. Judging by their activity with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, they will stick the course though.