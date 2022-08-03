Chelsea and Barcelona may continue transfer dealings with Memphis Depay

Having fought for almost entirely the same players this summer, Chelsea and Barcelona may be about to add another story to their long summer affair.

Mundo Deportivo have carried a report from The Guardian which says that Chelsea are interested in Memphis Depay. The Barcelona forward is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and has accepted to a departure is the best course of action.

He will only do so on his conditions though. Having arrived on a lower salary last summer than he might have had elsewhere, Memphis wants to take full advantage and be allowed to leave on a free. That would allow him to cash in where he didn’t last summer without a club having to pay a fee for him.

The other requirement is that he leaves for a top team, according to a second report from Mundo Deportivo. Chelsea would likely fulfil that criteria. The other team Memphis has been most closely linked with are Juventus, but the Italians are yet to make a concrete move.

The Dutch forward could be a solid acquisition for most sides in Europe this summer. In the right role, Memphis can be dangerous against any side and during the opening months of Barcelona’s season, he stood up to be counted in a poor Barcelona side.