Barcelona to make decision on Miralem Pjanic future this week

Having returned from their preseason tour of the United States with Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde in their cap, Barcelona are looking to speed up the exits from their squad.

The likes of Martin Braithwaite, Neto, Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig are likely to follow Oscar Mingueza out the door, but there are cases still to be decided in Can Barca.

Sport say that a decision on the future of Miralem Pjanic is imminent. The Bosnian midfielder was impressive in preseason, pleasing Xavi Hernandez with his ability to pick out free players and his understanding of the game Xavi wants to play. The club are also grateful to Pjanic, having reduced his salary by 60% last season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Pjanic has played as a pivote and put in good performances in place of Sergio Busquets in preseason. That, in theory, would be the position Nico Gonzalez would occupy this season. Thus the decision as to whether they want Pjanic to stick around will impact on him.

If Xavi and the club decide they would like Pjanic to stay, it will involve another salary reduction and Nico will be loaned out as a consequence. The manager also needs to discuss the matter with Pjanic and work out whether the Bosnian is content with a secondary role.

Should they decide against his continuity, he could leave as soon as this week. Pjanic’s contract will be terminated and he will be free to look for fresh pastures.

The case of Pjanic is a rather unfortunate one for the player. Arriving to a team where the manager did not trust him, Pjanic has been ostracised during his first season and sent out on loan during his second. Once again, if he leaves it will be no fault of his own or deficit in his performance.