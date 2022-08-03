Barcelona to face competition for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

There is little consensus about exactly where Barcelona are this summer in terms of finances. Some are convinced that Barcelona are in an almost normal situation after selling some of their assets, while this evening reports emerged that they may ask senior players to reduce their salary in order to register new signings.

If indeed they are operating under normal conditions, then it might mean a deal for Bernardo Silva is still possible. The Portuguese midfielder has reportedly been keen to move to La Liga, although the hypothetical move can only take place in the event of Frenkie de Jong being sold.

However a new factor may have entered the equation. Mundo Deportivo reference multiple sources which say that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Silva too. Sporting Advisor and compatriot Luis Campos is a big admirer of Silva, having brought him to AS Monaco back in 2014.

If Silva is interested in a move to Paris and Manchester City are willing to do business, Barcelona may find themselves on the outside looking in. While they are dependent on a de Jong deal being done first, PSG have the resources to move swiftly and likely present a larger financial package to Silva.