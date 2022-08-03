Barcelona may ask Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets for salary reductions

Barcelona’s finances are under no shortage of strain this summer. After activating three ‘economic levers’, the club today met with Gerard Pique’s agent to discuss a further salary deferral should they be unable to register their new signings as they hope.

The Blaugrana have generated a total of €767m in from the sale of TV rights and Barca Studios this summer and are hoping that should be enough to pull off their transfer window. The club have asked La Liga for confirmation that they can register players with things as they are.

However the issue might depend on how La Liga adjudicate the matter, as Barcelona have included an estimate of capital gains in their accounts, whereas La Liga may not.

Joan Laporta may be left in a desperate situation if that is the case. According to Gerard Romero, as carried by Sport, the club have met with the agents of Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique in order to discuss a reduction of their salaries this season if that scenario does play out.

Given the significant investments made this summer and transfers paid, some might accuse Laporta and the club of having a brass neck to ask for the players to forgive more money.

