Barcelona estimating income of €1.3bn this season with economic levers

Barcelona’s finances might just be the most discussed set of bank accounts in the world this summer.

The incredible €1.3bn debt the club holds has confused many as to why they are able to spend such considerable amounts this summer. Currently that number sits at €153m. That was in no small part down to the sale of future assets and a refinancing of their debt from short-term to long-term.

According to Sport, the club is estimating to bring in €1.3bn this economic cycle. A remarkable amount, €500m of that comes from the sale of TV rights and Barca Studios. The other €267m generated from the sale of their TV rights was included in the last economic cycle.

That compares with outgoings of €900m this year, €620m of which comes from the wage bill. It should leave them with a profit of €400m, which the club intend to use to wipe their deficit of €350m. That would put them in the black again, by €50m, debt not withstanding.

All of this should theoretically amount to Barcelona being able to register all of their new signings, but the Blaugrana are waiting on a response from La Liga to see if their valuations match. If there were to be a discrepancy, Diario AS report that a fourth economic lever would be activated. The sale of a further 24.5% of Barca Studios for €100m would then allow them to register those signings.

While it is difficult for the layman to interpret the true meaning of these numbers and their consequences, it does stand out that without the sale of assets, Barcelona would be operating at a loss this season. Much of the blame for their financial desperation can be placed on former President Josep Maria Bartomeu’s shoulders, but if the accounts don’t add up next season then questions may be asked of the incumbent Joan Laporta.