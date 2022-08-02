Villarreal set sights on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as number one transfer priority

Villarreal have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far, having garnered a reputation as one of the more active players in La Liga. Yet they do have a big signing in mind.

According to Diario AS, their number one target is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. The Madrid daily believes that a deal for €20m is in the offing. It would involve a loan this season followed by an option to buy, information that was backed up by Xavi Jorquera of Esports Base, although his information had the total at €19m.

Lo que tiene el Villarreal a esta hora con el Tottenham por Lo Celso✅ 💰El club pagaría 4 millones por la cesión del 🇦🇷 y la opción de compra sería de 15 millones de euros. ➡️Esa opción de compra podría ejecutarse en enero. Es lo que quiere el Villarreal. — Xavi Jorquera Márquez (@xavi_jorquera) August 1, 2022

The sticking point may be Villarreal’s salary structure. The Yellow Submarine are unwilling to match his Spurs salary and as a result, negotiations about how to make up the number are ongoing.

The Yellow Submarine are also trying to raise funds too. Although the rumours have died down, Villarreal are still open to selling Arnaut Danjuma for the right offer, as is the case with Pervis Estupinan. In addition they are looking for exits for Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer.

Those sales could see some movement in the Lo Celso issue, but it would be a surprise if it didn’t end in a deal for the Argentine. He was outstanding on loan during the second half of last season and there are few players within their means that can provide such quality.