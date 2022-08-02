Video: Robert Lewandowski met with shouts of Hala Madrid on return to Munich

Barcelona’s squad have been given two days off before they return to training following their preseason tour to the United States of America. New star signing has taken the opportunity to return to Munich in order to collect his things, having flown out to the USA at the first opportunity.

He also returned to Bayern Munich’s offices in order to say farewell to his former colleagues. His departure has not gone down all too well with some in Bavaria though. As his car pulled out of the facility, Lewandowski was met by shouts of ‘Hala Madrid’, showing little sympathy for the man who won 8 Bundesliga titles with Bayern. The footage was provided by Kerry Hau.

Lewandowski has been engaged in a war of words with Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic recently too. Lewandowski has claimed many lies were told about him in the lead up to his departure, while Salihamidzic feels he has turned his back on his former club.