The two key factors holding Arthur’s return to La Liga from Juventus

On Monday it emerged that Arthur Melo is happy to return to La Liga, giving his consent to a loan move to Valencia. Yet there are still some issues to be resolved before a deal can be completed.

The Brazilian joined Juventus from Barcelona two seasons ago, but has been unable to assert himself in Turin so far. As such, Max Allegri is willing to let him go and La Vecchia Signora would be open to saving some money on his salary.

According to Diario AS, that is the first hold-up in negotiations. Valencia have so far offered to cover €2.2m of his salary, but it adds up to less than a third of his wage in Serie A. Juventus are keen for a deal to happen, but need a greater contribution from Los Che.

The other key factor is Valencia’s ability to make any signings at all. Currently unable to register players unless they make sales, the likes of Marcos Andre or Maxi Gomez will have to leave for Valencia to be able to commit to an operation.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso has spoken with Arthur, explaining that he would be a key part of his project and Arthur is keen to play under the former Milan legend.

With the the transfer market into its final month and the La Liga season just 10 days away, Valencia will have to speed up their exits. As time ticks on, there will likely be fewer options on the table both in terms of signings and suitors for their players.