Sevilla on the verge of signing Manchester United left-back on loan

Following the sale of Jules Kounde to Barcelona, it can be expected that the transfer activity ramps up at Sevilla. Last week Sporting Director Monchi claimed they were well on their way to signing two defenders and it appears one of them is Alex Telles.

The 29-year-old Brazilian arrived at Manchester United for a fee of €15m two seasons ago but has failed to win may starts since doing so. The Red Devils will continue covering part of his salary in a loan deal, which is unlikely to have buy option, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Telles will go into the squad and compete with Marcos Acuna at left-back for a spot. The Argentine has been in fine form while fit, but has been struggling to stay consistently healthy.

Having sent Ludwig Augustinsson on loan to Aston Villa, signing Telles seems like an upgrade, even if the finances might not equal out.