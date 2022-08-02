Riqui Puig on the verge of leaving Barcelona for LA Galaxy

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is on the verge of leaving the club after nine years in Blaugrana. His destination, Hollywood.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with LA Galaxy, where he will sign a three-year deal to move to Los Angeles. Barcelona are set to sign off on the deal on Tuesday. The Catalans will retain a percentage of any sale, but there will be no transfer fee.

Puig broke through into the Barcelona side chiefly under Quique Setien, adding a vivacity and energy to the team at that point. After the Cantabrian was removed, he was ostracised by Ronald Koeman for almost the entire season, who gave him little playing time.

When Xavi Hernandez came in and also preferred other midfielders, it became clear that Puig would struggle to win minutes in the first team. Puig will now try to find some continuity alongside the likes of Douglas Costa and Javier Hernandez at the Galaxy.