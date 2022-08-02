Real Betis to activate Barcelona-style economic levers in order to meet salary rules

Barcelona have received plenty of criticism for their decision to sell some of their assets this summer, yet it appears they may have led the way for Real Betis.

Like Barcelona, Betis have been struggling to work out a way of meeting their salary limits imposed by La Liga this summer. As a result they intending a percentage of their income from ticketing for the coming years, as per Relevo.

Mundo Deportivo say that the club want to raise €20m this summer and with over 50,000 season ticket holders, can rely on around €15m from it every year. It is not yet clear what percentage of their ticket sales they will sell on, but the period of the deal is believed to be five years.

It is important to remember that Betis’ and Barcelona’s situations are not quite comparable. While a less powerful economic entity, Betis’ debt sits at around €37m in comparison with €1.3bn for Barcelona. Los Verdiblancos are also using this money to register renewals and the relatively conservative investments they have made in Luiz Felipe, Luiz Henrique and Willian Jose. However it is interesting that clubs in La Liga are beginning to see it as a viable way of increasing income in the short-term.