Oscar Mingueza arrives in Vigo to complete move from Barcelona

Barcelona have completed the first step in their operacion salida [exit operation], which after several star recruits has become the priority. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany still has 11 different situations to resolve within the Barcelona squad, but Oscar Mingueza’s transfer has been resolved.

It was announced on Saturday that an agreement had been reached for a move to Celta Vigo. While neither side divulged a transfer fee for Mingueza, it is believed to be in the region of €3m. As per Sport, Mingueza arrived in Vigo on Tuesday night and should complete his move to Celta on Wednesday once he passes a medical. There he will sign a deal until 2026.

For Celta, Mingueza will add valuable depth. Fans at Balaidos have been questioning the squad building at Celta this summer and having lost Jeison Murillo and Nestor Araujo, Mingueza adds makes their defence look a little less threadbare. He will compete against Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo and Unai Nunez for a spot in the centre of defence.