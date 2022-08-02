Martin Braithwaite to hold Barcelona to contract terms

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite’s days at the club appear numbered, but he won’t be leaving without his dues.

That’s according to Sport, who say that the situation between Braithwaite and the club is tense. Barcelona are not particularly pleased with Braithwaite’s stance on a departure. The Danish forward has accepted that he will not have a role in the team and will leave, but on his terms.

He has two years remaining on his contract and as Barcelona are unable to find a buyer, they were hoping he would leave as a free agent. They were also content to rescind his contract on mutual terms, reaching a compromise on his salary. However Braithwaite is insisting that he be paid the full amount of his remaining contract.

That has led the club to consider rescinding his contract unilaterally, but as Relevo point out, an agreement is more beneficial to them. Without one, Braithwaite’s salary will still count towards the La Liga limits both this season and next.

As much as Barcelona may not like it, Braithwaite is well within his rights to demand the terms that were agreed. Once again, the new board seems to be struggling to accept the legacy of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu as their own.