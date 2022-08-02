La Liga to change name following sponsorship deal

La Liga will be changing name this season after dropping sponsor Santander following seven seasons known as LaLiga Santander.

The league were making around €17m per year in naming rights from Spanish bank Santander, but according to Sport and Marca, have agreed a deal with EA Sports for the coming five years.

There is some disagreement on exactly how much LaLiga stand to make, with Sport claiming it could be worth up to €40m, while Marca put the figure at €30m per annum.

This marks a shift in partnership strategy as well. LaLiga will not only increase their income, but will now be working with a global name in the gaming industry. In exchange, EA Sports will have their name to each of the Primera, Segunda and Promises divisions, as well as the eSports league.

EA Sports, best known in Europe for creating popular football game FIFA, have cut ties with football’s governing body recently and will now be naming the game EA Sports FC.