Florentino Perez to testify against former Barcelona President in Neymar court case

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell has gone down in history as the President that signed Neymar Junior, but for all of the wrong reasons.

After spending nearly two years in preventative prison as part of a money laundering investigation, which he was then acquitted of, Rosell is back in trouble with the law, as per Mundo Deportivo.

He and Neymar Junior are accused of corruption and bribery over the latter’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The prosecution, brought by two Brazilian entities, are asking for 5 years in prison for Rosell and a €10m fine. The punishment for Neymar would be 2 years in jail and a €10m fine too.

In a cartoonish turn, Real Madrid President Perez has been called as a witness to testify in the case, with his date set for the 18th of October. The justice department will define whether contracts signed prior to his signing were fraudulent, with Barcelona, Santos and Neymar’s parents also potentially vulnerable to multimillion fines.

It seems there are more chapters to be written in the story of a remarkably messy transfer. Without the particulars of the case, it is hard to say how likely it is that either Rosell or Neymar will spend time in prison.