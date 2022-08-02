Chelsea to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

Brazilian wonderkids don’t take long to attract international suitors and Endrick Felipe had barely hit his mid-teens before that was the case.

The 16-year-old Brazilian youth international has been garnering admiring glances from several of Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. This year he also made a tour of Europe’s top stadiums, perhaps eyeing up a future destination.

The Premier League has entered the fray however and will no doubt make life difficult for Spain’s big two. Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola reports that Chelsea have put forward a proposal to Endrick and his family, as per Diario AS. Chelsea’s career plan and suggestions seemingly went down well.

Endrick could well make his debut in this season’s Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras, but is open to moving to Europe soon. If Chelsea were to be successful in their bid for Endrick, he would be loaned to another European team initially, as new rules brought in after Brexit prevent British teams from recruiting players under the age of 18.

No doubt Barcelona and Real Madrid will be readying their own proposals if they don’t already have them planned. Cases like that of Vinicius Junior or Neymar Junior have increased the fear of missing out on the next big thing from Brazil.