Chelsea beat Barcelona to talented young midfielder

Barcelona had been tracking English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka for several months, but they have been beaten to his signing by Chelsea.

In a role reversal of much of this transfer window, Chelsea announced that a deal had been agreed with Aston Villa for Chukwuemeka on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old midfielder moves to London on six-year deal after winning the under 19 Euros with England this summer.

No fee was given by the clubs themselves, but Fabrizio Romano reported the figure to be at €18m. Chukwuemeka is one of the most highly rated players in England at his age, having played 12 times in the Premier League with Villa. He is also a staple in the underage international sides for England.

While Barcelona will obviously be disappointed to miss out on Chukwuemeka, especially if he is as unique a talent as some believe, they at least have the position well-covered. In addition to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri as household names for the interior position, Gavi’s emergence leaves them well-stocked for the moment. At 18, Chukwuemeka will need minutes to continue developing too.