Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski make peace in emotional goodbye

Robert Lewandowski got his wish this summer, eventually being allowed to join Barcelona after weeks of negotiations. It appeared to have come at a cost though.

Following eight years of sustained success at Bayern Munich, his constant pleas to leave left a sour taste in the mouth of some. In addition, even after his departure Lewandowski and Bayern have been engaged in a war of words.

The Polish striker was back in Munich today as he moves his things to Barcelona and went to Bayern’s Sabener Strasse training complex in order to bid farewell for the final time.

Although he was met with shouts of ‘Hala Madrid’ on his way out, Lewandowski did seem to have repaired matters with Bayern.

“It was sad. I will always be grateful for what I have won and experienced here. I thanked everyone for what they did for me and I gave them gifts. It was an emotional and difficult moment for me.”

He made these comments from his car, speaking to SkySport Deutschland. Sport carried the comments and Lewandowski was also asked with about relations with the likes of Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn.

“All good. I saw them all and I thanked them for everything. I will never forget what I experienced here. The last few weeks were difficult for everyone, but I will never forget what I had here and I thank all of the fans for their support.”

Kahn then confirmed that things had indeed been put right between all parties, as per Relevo.

“It was good that he came back to come by my office today. We spoke about everything, we left on good terms and we will continue to be in contact in the future. We wish him the best at Barcelona.”

Often goodbyes are done poorly in football and even if it wasn’t done well at first attempt, it is fitting that Bayern and Lewandowski should end on good terms. When all is said and done, he will go down as one of the greatest forwards in their history.