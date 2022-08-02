Barcelona to actively court offers for Sergino Dest

Operacion Salida [Exit Operation] as it is being referred to by the Catalan press is due to swing into action at Barcelona in the coming weeks. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is looking to ramp up the action after an already busy July, with 11 different potential exits to be resolved.

One of those who finds his name on the chopping block is Sergino Dest. The USA international was signed very much as a raw talent to be developed, but after two seasons it appears there are doubts about whether he will ever develop sufficiently. Last season he lost his place to veteran Dani Alves for much of the campaign from January onwards.

Barcelona are keen to bring in Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and assuming that deal is done, are happy to let Dest go. As per Sport, the Blaugrana will actively start looking for offers this week. Dest had been told that he was part of the squad for this season, but that the situation could change if a good offer arrives. Their desired price is €20m. Xavi Hernandez had an impact on Dest’s performance towards the end of last season, but sees him as dispensable and if Azpilicueta arrives, will rely on Sergi Roberto as his back-up right-back.

However as with several of their desired departures, they may find Dest’s approval of their plan lacking. With an exciting project developing at Camp Nou, Dest wants to fight for his place.

Dest arrived for a fee of €21m in 2020 and letting him go for a lower price would be somewhat admitting defeat. Such is the situation at Barcelona and the desire for income, they are being forced into making losses on players.