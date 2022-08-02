Barcelona open negotiations with Premier League club for goalkeeper Neto

Barcelona are keen to offload Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Murara and could be about to find a destination for him in the Premier League.

Surplus to requirements with the return of Inaki Pena from his loan move to Galatasaray, Barcelona are eager to move Neto on due to his high salary. In recent weeks it had looked as if he would end up at Celta Vigo or Napoli, but both options appear to have closed on him. Celta have incorporated Augustin Marchesin in recent days, while Napoli want to bring in Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Barça y Bournemouth negocian por Neto. 📌 Ambos clubes están avanzando en el traspaso del guardameta brasileño en las últimas horas. Optimismo entre las fuentes de la negociación de cara a completar la operación.@tjuanmarti 🤝 @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/7dxtRt1yzL — Relevo (@relevo) August 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Bournemouth emerged as another candidate for Neto’s signature. Relevo report that the two clubs are in negotiations for Neto and there is optimism a deal can be done from both sides.

It is likely that those negotiations refer to Neto’s salary. The 33-year-old has just a year left on his deal and Barcelona are content for him to leave on a free, but Neto does not want to lose out on his salary. The talks between Bournemouth and Barcelona likely pertain to the split of those wages.