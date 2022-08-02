Barcelona considering Memphis Depay departure on a free

Barcelona had been hoping to make some money on Memphis Depay, but it appears the circumstances may get the better of them.

It had recently been rumoured that Memphis was determined to stay with the Blaugrana, regardless of his position in the squad. Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona have persuaded him his future lies elsewhere.

The club had set a price tag of €20m on Memphis’ head, but they may have to reduce their demands. The Dutch forward is adamant that if he is to leave, it will only be for a major player though. So far the only side meeting his criteria have been Juventus, but the Italians are unwilling to part with a significant amount of cash for Memphis.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that as a result of those circumstances, Barcelona are considering allowing Memphis to leave on a free. With no side willing to pay his transfer fee, they would at least make a saving on his wages.

It looks a tricky decision for Joan Laporta. Barcelona find themselves needing to save money on salaries and lighten their squad desperately. Arriving on a free and for less money than he could have earned elsewhere, it would also be a gesture of good will to Memphis if he was allowed to move as a free agent.

Equally, with the finances as they are, losing a player of Memphis’ quality for nothing seems a bad operation on the face of it.