Villarreal set to make reduced Giovani Lo Celso offer to Tottenham

Villarreal are continuing their negotiations with Tottenham for Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentinian international was removed from Spurs’ preseason squad last month in order to negotiate a potential exit away from North London.

The 26-year-old joined the Yellow Submarine on a six month loan in January and became a key player for Unai Emery in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign in Spain.

The two clubs have been locked in talks over a deal, with Spurs boss Antonio Conte already bringing in Malian star Yves Bissouma as his midfield replacement for the Premier League giants.

Previous reports claimed Spurs initially valued Lo Celso at €30m with Villarreal unwilling to bid over €20m for the former Real Betis star.

However, reports from Marca claim Villarreal are now looking to drop that fee to around €15m, but Tottenham are willing to accept a lower bid, as Conte looks to offload players this month.

Giovani Lo Celso Unai Emery

