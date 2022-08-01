Video: Lionel Messi sends Luis Suarez message during Nacional presentation

For the first time in 16 years, the European leagues will come out of their summer break with no Luis Suarez to look forward to. After his contract expired with Atletico Madrid, El Pistolero decided to return home to Nacional in Uruguay.

El Pistolero began his career with Nacional, one of the two giants of Uruguayan football with Penarol, and has signed a six-month contract which will take him until the end of the year.

On Sunday he was presented to the fans in the Estadio Gran Parque Central, where thousands turned up to see his homecoming. In a nice touch, Suarez had requested free entry for all kids under the age of 12 if they could should some sort of Nacional merchandise.

Messirve tu saludo 👋🏼😄 El mensaje de Leo Messi para su gran amigo @LuisSuarez9, deseándole lo mejor en esta nueva etapa. #SuárezEnNacional#ElClubGigante 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/MJJUZm9rsS — Nacional (@Nacional) July 31, 2022

In addition to a number of Uruguayan stars and a concert to welcome him, Suarez was also sent a message by Lionel Messi.

“Hola Gordo! Well, you’re already there. I wanted to send you a big hug. To wish you all the best in this new phase of yours. I know how important it is for you to be there at Nacional, at your home, in your country after so much time. To prepare for the World Cup, because there isn’t much to go.”

“I wish you the best. Now I am going to have to follow Nacional from here as well. We, fans of Newell’s, don’t have good memories with Nacional. You already know that I love you very much and anything for you. I wish you all the best and hopefully we will see each other soon.”

Messi is referencing the 1988 Copa Libertadores final, when his beloved Newell’s Old Boys fell to a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Nacional. That side included Messi and Suarez’s future Barcelona manager Gerardo Martino and a young Gabriel Batistuta.