Video: Jules Kounde sets stall out as he is unveiled as a Barcelona player

Barcelona have officially presented Jules Kounde as their latest star signing. The French defender arrived at the club last Thursday but curiously has been training on his own since, as he awaited the squad’s return from their preseason tour in the United States of America.

Kounde arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday morning to be met by President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Mateu Alemany at the club’s offices.

Following that, the public signing of the contracts were carried out and Kounde was inducted as a member of the club. Laporta then welcomed and thanked him for waiting for Barcelona, as well as praising Alemany and the technical team behind the signing. Then he passed the microphone to Kounde himself.

❝I'm very happy to arrive here at this great club❞ 💬 @jkeey4 pic.twitter.com/nozEION2Yq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 1, 2022

Kounde equally thanked Laporta and the fans for their affection. He was keen to emphasize that it was time to get down to training hard and winning.

In Kounde, Barcelona will have a natural winner with a high work ethic. Despite only being 23 years of age, Kounde will raise the standards at Camp Nou. After three years of struggles, Kounde will be one of many reasons for optimism in Catalonia this season.